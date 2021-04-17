Guardian Investment Management Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 108,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

