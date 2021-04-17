Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE DMO opened at $14.99 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.