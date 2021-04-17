Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

MGLN stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

