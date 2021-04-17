Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 200.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 15.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 302.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 17.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

