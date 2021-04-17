Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IVC stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $302.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

IVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

