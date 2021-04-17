Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,648,000 after buying an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

