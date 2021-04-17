Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NWG opened at $5.49 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

