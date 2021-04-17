Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $66.55 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00298787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.81 or 0.00759189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00024309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.90 or 0.99959733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.52 or 0.00855922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,400,659 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

