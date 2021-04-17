Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HWC stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit