Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.