Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

