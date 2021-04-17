Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,342,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

