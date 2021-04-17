Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,007 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 3,365,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,860. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

