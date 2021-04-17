Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 617 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 337.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,702. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

