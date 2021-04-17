Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

