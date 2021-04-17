Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $140.57 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

