Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Infinera were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $31,570,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.