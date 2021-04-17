Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $257,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $3,522,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,446 shares of company stock valued at $123,461,843 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $77.90 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

