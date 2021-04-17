Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $142,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

