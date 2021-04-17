Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $61,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

