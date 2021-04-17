HEICO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,611 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,965% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

HEI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. 1,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,664. HEICO has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

