HEIDI Market Capitalization Hits $1,147.23 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,147.23 and approximately $221.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

