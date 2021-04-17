Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

