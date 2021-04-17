Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

HTWS stock opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.46. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

