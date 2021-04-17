Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Down 38.9% in March

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of HLXA remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

