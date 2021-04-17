HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.49 ($94.69).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.88 and its 200 day moving average is €58.99. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

