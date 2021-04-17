Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 60,982 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,560,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.
- On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.
- On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.
- On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.