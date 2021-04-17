Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 60,982 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,560,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

