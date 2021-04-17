Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on May 3rd

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5383 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.