Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,314 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

