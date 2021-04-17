Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

