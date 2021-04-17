Hexcel (HXL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HXL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

