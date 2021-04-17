HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,016 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 465.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. 2,227,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,559. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

