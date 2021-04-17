HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $358,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

