Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

