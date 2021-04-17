Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $206,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRC opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.