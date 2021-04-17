Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $219,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $65.73 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -730.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $449,008.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,781 shares of company stock worth $4,789,574. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

