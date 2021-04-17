Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 28,673 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. Analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.