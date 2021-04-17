Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,417 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

