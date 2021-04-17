Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $227.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

MREO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.