Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

