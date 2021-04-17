Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

