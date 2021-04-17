Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.17

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.17 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.26). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.85 ($0.27), with a volume of 694,983 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £78.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

