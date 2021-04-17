Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

