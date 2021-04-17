IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of IF Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IROQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.46. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

