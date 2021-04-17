iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IHRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,489 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.