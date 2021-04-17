Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.18.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$32.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

