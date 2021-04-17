Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.18.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$32.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
