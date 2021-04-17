Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.90. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 38,872 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

