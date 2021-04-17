Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NXGN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

