Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $25,600.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

RDI stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

