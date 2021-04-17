Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$25,905.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$869,224.27.

TSE:SEA opened at C$22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -97.48. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.28.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

