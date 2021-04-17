Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $660,983.78 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

NYSE:GPS opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

