IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) VP Dana Matzen Acquires 25,000 Shares

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) VP Dana Matzen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,250.00.

IGXT stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

